The first of a couple of injury updates that'll be posted in the wake of the opening round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, Anaheim 1, and thankfully it is good news. Most would have bet on Malcolm Stewart to win the 450SX main event when the halfway point was breached, but he ultimately ended up on the ground in what was a terrifying fall. Although he was initially slow to get up, he did jump aboard his FC 450 and ride back to the pits to lick his wounds. Now, in an official statement from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, he has revealed that he is fine and will be on track when gates drop in Oakland next weekend. A comment from '27' can be found below.

Starting the season in twenty-second in the premier-class standings is quite the difference to where he was a year ago, as he was seventh in his 'white' debut one year ago. Stewart was adamant that the elusive win, which he could almost taste last night, was not his priority this term and instead he was desperate to stay consistent. It was often overlooked that he was on a streak of twenty top-ten finishes in succession, although that has now screeched to a halt.

"The day started out pretty slow. I did not really ride that well in practice and the track was pretty tough. I got to a point where I was like, 'You know what? I just need to turn this day around.' I felt like I worked too hard to get to this point. I got a decent start in the main event and just did the best I could. I started riding, clicking off laps, making some good passes and smart choices. I was leading the main for a while, which was amazing. I don't think I've done that in my whole entire career. Just having all that pressure and dealing with it, if anything brings confidence to me because I know where I belong. I'm very proud of myself. Unfortunately, we did have a crash with three laps to go. It was a big crash for sure. I'm glad that I'm healthy and walked away from it, so we live to fight another day. I'm more proud of myself because of how my day was going and me turning it around and going like that, and doing what I'm supposed to do just brings more confidence for me. I'm looking forward to Oakland."

Lead Image: Husqvarna Motorcycles/Align Media