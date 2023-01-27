Malcolm Stewart will miss this weekend's round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, Anaheim 2, following a practice crash earlier this week. Husqvarna Motorcycles revealed the news via a social media update just moments ago, although details are sparse at the moment and it remains uncertain when he will re-join the 450SX class. The official statement from the manufacturer is below.

"A practice crash during the week has sidelined Malcom Stewart for this weekend's @SupercrossLive at A2. Details to follow as @MalcolmStewart undergoes further evaluation."

Stewart is currently fifteenth in the premier class standings and has not finished in the top ten yet this year, despite the fact that he has led the second highest number of laps through two rounds (four). The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad will be represented by Christian Craig in 450SX at Anaheim 2. '28' is currently twelfth in the championship standings.