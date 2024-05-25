BREA, CA, (May 13, 2024) — Suzuki Motor USA and H.E.P. Motorsports announced the second 2024 RM Army Boot Camp today. The next 2024 RM Army Boot Camp is happening at Club Moto in Livermore, CA on Wednesday, May 29th. "Hey everyone, I wanted to give an update leading into the weekend. I was making good progress but had a setback from the shoulder injury I sustained in Nashville and I will unfortunately be missing the opening rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship. I look forward seeing everyone out there as soon as possible and, as always, thank you everyone for the endless support."

Club Moto is a popular track, with challenging elevation changes, that has served Bay Area MX riders since 1995. This RM Army Boot Camp will have the run of this incredible track for the afternoon and evening, so there will be plenty of riding opportunity during this exclusive track day for Suzuki riders.



RM Army Boot Camps launched in 2023, and have earned much interest among Suzuki riders and the motocross press for the good times, great riding, and memorable experiences Boot Camps provide. Boot Camp events give Suzuki MX motorcycle owners the opportunity to ride, learn, and hang with their favorite H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki team riders and also learn pro tips from team technicians.

Boot Camp attendees interact with the H.E.P. team and pro riders throughout the day while also receiving plenty of track time, great food, refreshments, and fun at some of the best motocross tracks in the country. Attendees also get exclusive RM Army Boot Camp swag commemorating their day, additional info from Suzuki staff about available programs, great memories and receive important tips and skills from the pros to help make them better riders.



Boot Camps give Suzuki MX riders of all skill levels a unique MX experience, and Camps are planned at tracks around the US. Additional Boot Camp events will be announced as their dates finalize.

These events are complimentary to Suzuki owners. Suzuki RM and RM-Z motorcycle owners may induct themselves in minutes online and reserve their place at Boot Camp atSuzukiCycles.com/Racing/RM-Army-Boot-Camp. Attendance for on-track riding is limited, and is offered on a first-signed-up, first-served basis.



For more information and to keep an eye out for the full Boot Camp schedule visitSuzukiCycles.com.



Stay tuned for more information at SuzukiCycles.com, or on all the Suzuki social media channels@SuzukiCycles for additional updates. For more information and directions to Club Moto, visitclubmoto.com.



*Boot Camp pro rider lineups and agenda will vary by event and are subject to change. Attendee riding opportunities are limited at certain events, so sign up early.