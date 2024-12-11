Liam Everts has just been confirmed as a Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing athlete for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship – he will race next to Kay de Wolf in the MX2 class. Everts has vacated a spot at the Red Bull Factory Racing team; he won five Grands Prix across two seasons in orange.

"I'm super happy to join Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing – they are a great group of people and it is an exciting new challenge. I have spent a lot of time with them in the past, so I feel really good about this move. My motivation to take on a fresh challenge is really high; I definitely needed a change. We both want to win – that is the ultimate goal. We want to become world champions. We'll see how everything goes with me coming back from injury, but we'll take it step by step and see what the speed is like once I am back on the bike. This opportunity also felt like the perfect time to change my race number – new team, new colors, new number! After the accident, a lot changed, and now it felt like the right time to start something of my own. My family has been super supportive. It feels like an exciting, fresh chapter in my career!" – Liam Everts

Everts has been sidelined since a hard crash at the Grand Prix of China, where a fractured fifth cervical left him with no movement in his limbs for a brief period. A prompt operation left doctors confident that he will make a full recovery – there is no confirmation of when he will jump onto the FC 250 for the first time.

Nestled in Husqvarna's announcement is confirmation that Kay de Wolf, the reigning world champion, is set to defend his title. There were rumors that he could follow Lucas Coenen – the man who Everts has replaced at the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team – into the MXGP class, but he has elected to stay down.

Everts was fourth in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, despite the fact that he did not start two of the 20 rounds.