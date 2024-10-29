Levi Townley's EMX125 Deal | News

Yamaha Motor Europe has announced a rather impressive EMX125 line-up for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Dani Heitink, Mano Faure and Jarne Bervoets will be joined by Levi Townley for the new season. A four-man team in the development class underlines Yamaha's intent within the off-road space.

"We are happy to continue into 2025 with the same three riders. These young talents were relatively new to the EMX125 class in 2024, but they demonstrated impressive potential. Our primary goal was for them to learn, gain experience, and grow, and they achieved just that. While injuries set us back at times, their overall progress was very positive. We are confident they will use what they learned in 2024 to chase top results in 2025. Adding Levi Townley to the team is also very exciting. His win at the Junior Motocross World Championship on his YZ85 was special. We immediately saw his natural skill and potential and wanted to give him this opportunity to take the next step in his career with our Official EMX125 team. We’d also like to thank Yamaha Australia/New Zealand for their support, as well as the dedication of his father, Ben Townley, and Josh Coppins in New Zealand, who have given Levi an excellent start to his career. We know the move to France will be a big step for Levi, but we are confident that he is ready, and we will ensure he, along with Dani, Mano, and Jarne, have all the tools necessary to succeed." – Thorsten Lentink (Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Specialist)

Heitink was sixth in EMX125 this season, whilst Faure and Bervoets occupied ninth and 14th respectively. The new signing, Levi Townley, won the 85cc division at the 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship – his final race on the YZ85 – and was second in his 125cc debut at the 2024 YZ bLUcRU FIM Europe SuperFinale. With this deal, Townley will move to France to be located near the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 squad.

Yamaha's commitment to the future is in a bid to capture championships in the MXGP and MX2 classes. Yamaha, once dominant in the FIM Motocross World Championship, has won just two titles (Romain Febvre in 2015 and Maxime Renaux in 2021) in the last 15 years. Yamaha has won 33 Grands Prix in MXGP and 42 in MX2 in that time.