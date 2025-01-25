Lewis Phillips has received the following statement from the Lawrence brothers concerning immediate changes to their management structure.

"Over the last two weeks we became suspicious of potentially fraudulent activity related to one of our business accounts. Following an initial investigation, we became aware of and in possession of evidence of misuse and misappropriation of our personal funds by our agent Lucas Mirtl for his benefit and as of 9:00 AM EST this morning we have fired him. Further, Wasserman has fired him as well and we will continue our investigation and turn over all findings to the relevant authorities shortly. Wasserman will continue to represent us with Jacob Hayes and Travis Clarke taking over management duties."

Jett Lawrence sits fifth in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, 10 points adrift from first, as the third round of the current season looms. Hunter Lawrence occupies eighth in the same 450SX class.

Update: The following statement has now been received by Wasserman.