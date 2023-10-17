The sport's offering continues to improve at a very impressive rate. Today, the Pierer Mobility Group have placed themselves at the forefront by improving their youth offering. The KTM 50 SX and KTM 65 SX are highlighted in the official communication from the manufacturer that can be perused below – this was hot off the press today.

Now even more closely related to the full-sized KTM motocross machines, the 2024 range of KTM Sportminicycles is poised to continue their championship-winning assault on the competition. Following on from the successes of the KTM SX range, the 2024 KTM SX ‘Minis’ hit the track with a completely fresh approach in the development of READY TO RACE motocross machines aimed at grassroots racing.

KTM AG

Using scientific, statistical data, the 2024 KTM 50 SX has been developed to be as close to a scaled-down version of a full-size KTM SX machine as possible, with careful consideration given to young riders and body proportions compared to grown-ups. This has been considered in the design and development phases of the 2024 KTM 50 SX as well as all of its components.



Likewise, for the first time, the development of the 2024 KTM 65 SX was done in close cooperation with a number of international test riders, who have been successfully racing and testing the different development stages over the last two years. This has resulted in a brace of mini-crossers that not only look like miniature READY TO RACE motocross machines but also share a superior level of quality and attention to detail.



With top-level handling and performance being a critical and essential part of mini-cross, both the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 2024 KTM 65 SX are built around a new, advanced steel frame with a lightweight polyamide glass fiber reinforced steel 2-piece subframe.



This has allowed for a revolutionary change to mini-cross, in that the new frame allows for multi-adjustability to cater to different rider heights. Suspension, handlebar position, bodywork, and subframe are now height adjustable to match the growing needs of young riders. Seat height is adjustable between 634 mm to 683 mm for the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 730 mm to 760 mm for the 2024 KTM 65 SX.

KTM AG

Regarding suspension updates, both mini-crossers feature the latest in suspension technology, with a 35 mm USD WP XACT AER fork taking charge at the front. On the rear, an all-new fully adjustable WP XACT monoshock is fitted for perfect balance and damping characteristics, with both models benefiting from revised fitment and geometry.



For model year 2024, the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will also find its way onto the racetrack, boasting a brace of top-shelf high-performance components over and above the standard 2024 KTM 50 SX spec sheet.



Staying true to its name, the 2024 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is wrapped in a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing inspired graphics kit, with an orange, high grip diamante KTM FACTORY SEAT. Performance is also upped, thanks to a full FMF exhaust system and Iridium BRISK FE-specific spark plug, making it the ideal choice for young up-and-coming champions.



The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range is the perfect representation of KTM’s dedication to mini-cross, with the same amount of energy and attention to detail by the same passionate team in Austria who are also in charge of the race-proven full-size models.



The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range will be available in authorized KTM dealers from the beginning of November 2023.