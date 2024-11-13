KTM Finalize MXGP Team | News

Marc-Antoine Rossi has completed the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship; he moves across from De Carli's Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team. Rossi will sit next to Jeffrey Herlings and Andrea Adamo beneath the Austrian tent.

"I am really happy to be back in orange and to join this crew. I'm already excited for 2025 and will be back on a bike soon and working with Joel. I'll give everything I have for what will be a long year. I hope I can make the podium at some point next season." – Marc Antoine Rossi

2024 marked Rossi's rookie season in the MX2 class – he was sidelined since the eighth round with a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, he shocked the world with a fourth place in the first moto of the season at the Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina. '28' was seventh overall there, which matched his impressive MX2 debut at the Grand Prix of France in 2023.

"For many years France has had this reputation of bringing up young, skilled riders and Marc-Antoine Rossi can be added to this list. He is only 18 but has already shown great potential in EMX125 and EMX250. He then displayed bright flashes of speed and strength this year. Marc-Antoine is still so young and reminds me a lot of Tom Vialle. He not only has the same number but he has that same laidback attitude which camouflages a real ambition to work and to achieve. He is a good listener and is very keen to learn. He has time to grow and we don’t want to rush things. We believe he has a great future." – Joel Smets (Team Manager)

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship will start at a new circuit in Argentina on March 02. The Grand Prix contingent will return to Europe for round two at the Grand Prix of Castilla-La Mancha, Cozar, then a visit to the famous circuit of St. Jean d'Angely will follow.