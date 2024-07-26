KTM Confirm De Carli Reunion | News

In a move that foreshadows what is to come, the Pierer Mobility Group has shared that the De Carli team will switch from GASGAS to KTM ahead of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. De Carli's been responsible for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing since the start of 2022 and delivered the manufacturer's first world title with Jorge Prado just last year.

"It is awesome for us to bring Davide, Claudio and all their staff back into the orange," said Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsports Director) in an official statement. "Their record as a team is almost unbeatable and we know very well their working style and the passion they have for the sport. Taking De Carli back into Red Bull KTM colors means we are in an even stronger position for MXGP."

The Rome-based squad moved from Yamaha to KTM in 2010, delivered a maiden world title for the KTM 350 SX-F and won eight additional titles in orange before their eventual move across to red. It is thought that the team will feature two new riders and focus on MX2 when the new term starts, although there has been no confirmation of a line-up or race strategy at this time.

"This is like 'back to the future' for us," Davide De Carli exclaimed. "It's good to 'return' to KTM and to bring two strong structures together again. We have never stopped pushing for wins and podiums at the very highest point of the sport, regardless of the rider, but we have also helped the younger or more inexperienced racers find their way in GPs. It is a line we are excited and motivated to follow. We want to deliver more titles for KTM."

The De Carli outfit sits in contention for two world titles in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jorge Prado (36 points adrift in the MXGP class) and Simon Längenfelder (66 points down in MX2) remain competitive in their respective divisions with seven rounds remaining. The next fixture, the Grand Prix of Flanders, is set to be run this weekend.