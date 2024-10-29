Joel Smets, five-time champion in the FIM Motocross World Championship, has been promoted to team manager of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. Smets marks the fourth team manager in as many terms for the lead team out of Austria: Dirk Gruebel (2022), Antonio Cairoli (2023) and Harry Norton (2024) have filled that spot previously.

"I have a long history with KTM. As a rider and in a management position it is now over twenty years! I will throw all my experience and my knowledge into the job to try and keep our riders in the winners' circle. We have had a lot of success in recent years and that has been because of the group effort at the track and back at the factory so it will be an honor for me to lead that now and to keep pushing for all we can achieve." – Joel Smets

It was announced that Norton, his predecessor, will remain within KTM's Motorsport Department, although his exact position remains unclear. Smets will continue to train Andrea Adamo, as he has done since 2022. Adamo's confirmed to join Jeffrey Herlings on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, but the remainder of the line-up will be announced in due course.

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship will start at a new circuit in Argentina on March 02. The Grand Prix contingent will return to Europe for round two at the Grand Prix of Castilla-La Mancha, Cozar, then a visit to the famous circuit of St. Jean d'Angely will follow.