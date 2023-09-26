Kevin Horgmo Enters MXGP With Honda SR | News

Ship To Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR has confirmed the two-man team that they will field in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Valentin Guillod's services have been retained, following a stellar season aboard the CRF450R, and Kevin Horgmo has been drafted in for his debut term in the premier class.

Horgmo has been forced out of the MX2 division, because of the age rule that's implemented in the Grand Prix series, but landed on his feet at the Honda team that is well established in the paddock. Unfortunately, Horgmo's final term in MX2 was turbulent. A handful of problems stopped him from fulfilling his potential until the second half, where he broke through with a moto victory and podium at the Grand Prix of Turkiye. '24' has spent two terms with the F&H Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 team and previously competed aboard Austrian machinery with Marchetti Racing and SM Action.

Guillod returned to Ship To Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR for the current term and was a revelation of sorts. Securing ninth in the final championship standings, even though he missed two rounds with an injury, he confirmed his status as an athlete in the world championship. It was at the Grand Prix of Lombok-Indonesia where he excelled, securing 6-6 scores for a season-best finish of sixth overall. Ninth in the championship matched his previous best that was secured in his rookie term aboard the bigger bike – he raced on the Kemea Yamaha squad that year.

In addition to every round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, the team will compete in the French Elite series. Horgmo will race for F&H Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 at the upcoming 2023 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations before he hops aboard the CRF450R for the first time.