Ken Roczen has shared his intentions for the remainder of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship – his return to competition's less than two weeks adrift. Roczen, who suffered multiple injuries in Nashville in April, will enters 2024 Pro Motocross for the first time at next weekend's event at Unadilla. In a surprise turn, he will drop down to the 250MX class for the outdoor finale at Ironman before returning to his RM-Z450 for the SuperMotocross playoffs in North Carolina, Texas and Las Vegas.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I am in for the 450MX class at Unadilla. I am super excited for my return to Pro Motocross. On top of that, as a little surprise, I will be racing an RM-Z250 at Ironman. You heard that right! I am going to be mixing it up with the kids. I will see you guys at Unadilla and Ironman."

Roczen raced just two motocross events in 2023: High Point, the fourth round of Pro Motocross, and the annual Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. '94' ended second at the former and then won his class at Ernee in France. When was the last time that he raced a 250F at such a level? That would be the 2013 season finale, 3992 days ago.

Racing at Unadilla will be paramount for Roczen to maintain 12th position in the SuperMotocross bracket. It is unlikely that he will advance higher than that, but Shane McElrath (deficit of nine points) and Christian Craig (23) could cause him to fall down the order and forego two valuable championship points. The first SuperMotocross playoff will be run in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 07.