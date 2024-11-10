Kawasaki Sign Pauls Jonass | News

Pauls Jonass has been announced as the replacement for Jeremy Seewer at Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP. Jonass, who was one of just five Grand Prix winners this term, returns to Antti Pyrhönen's fold for the first time since 2020. Jonass spent four seasons with the now defunct Standing Construct outfit – his Kawasaki contract was secured before his previous team determined their future.

"First of all, I would like to thank my previous team for the amazing four years we spent together. I am super excited to join the Kawasaki Racing Team, every rider dreams of racing for a factory team. I have worked with Antti in the past and I see how well he runs the team so I am delighted to be given this opportunity. It will be the first time that I will be working with a Japanese factory team and, having seen how well the bike has worked the last two years, it is a dream to be riding the KX450-SR. Now it is time to go to work to achieve the best results and hopefully we can soon battle for some wins." – Pauls Jonass

Jonass has six Grand Prix podiums aboard a 450F – that makes a total of 44 podiums when including his MX2 success. '41' has 12 wins in the FIM Motocross World Championship: the most recent happened at the Grand Prix of Portugal in the May of 2024. Romain Febvre's already been confirmed as the lead rider at Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, as he extended his contract to the end of 2026 earlier this year.

The outgoing Jeremy Seewer is set to lead Ducati Corse into the FIM Motocross World Championship, in what will be their maiden term of competition. Mattia Guadagnini has not yet been announced as Ducati's second athlete but official confirmation of that will come in due course. Jonass' previous team, Standing Construct, announced the fact that their doors have closed earlier this week.