Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's plans for Justin Cooper have been a hard one to nail down this off-season. However, we finally have clarity on J-Coop's situation on the eve of the season opener in Anaheim. Cooper will not be on the line this weekend but will instead make his 450 Supercross debut as the season heads East for round five at Houston. From there, it sounds like Justin will be on a limited schedule before dropping back to a 250 to prepare for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. What do you think of the decision to keep Cooper out of the first four rounds of the season?