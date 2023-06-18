Justin Cooper has just revealed the extent of the injuries that he suffered in Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 18, and how he ended up spending the night in hospital. The fact that his throat started to close up was the main concern, but he was discharged earlier today and is about to start his recovery. There appears to be no physical damage, based on the excerpt below, and thus one would presume that he needs to rest up and allow his body to heal.

"The past 24 hours have been pretty scary and, as most know, I crashed yesterday in the second round of qualifying. My chest and neck got crushed by the handlebars. My throat started to close up in the Alpinestars medical unit and I was immediately transported to the nearest hospital. I spent the night there and am heading back home to Florida now to start my recovery. I really appreciate all of the messages and support."

Despite scoring zero points at High Point, Cooper runs fifth in the championship standings. The good news is that he's just twenty-six points behind his teammate, Haiden Deegan, in second. Unfortunately, the deficit to Hunter Lawrence is much greater. Fifty-four points separate him from the red plate.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is yet to release an update. There is no timeline on his recovery.