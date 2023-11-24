Justin Brayton was unable to race at last weekend's event at Paris’ La Défense Arena, as a shoulder issue arose in time practice. Brayton returned to Australia shortly after the exhibition race to prepare for a very busy weekend of action. The final round of the Australian Supercross Championship took place last night, November 23, and the FIM World Supercross Championship finale is set to be run in the same Melbourne structure on November 24.

Brayton raced to third in the SX1 main and then explained his plight in his post-race interview. It transpires that he competed with a broken scapula – a phenomenal achievement on a rugged circuit. '10' held third in the standings entering Melbourne. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain as a brilliant win helped Luke Clout jump past him in the points. Brayton was demoted to fourth and ended up just four points from the rider in second place.

"That was one of the toughest [races] I have had in years and years! I found out on Monday that I have a broken scapula and that bone hurts. I do not know if you guys have done it, but to try and ride a track like that… Honestly, I thought it would be impossible this morning. I have got my family here and I said, "I did not bring my kids all of the way over here to not race!" To end up with a podium is okay, obviously, but to lose the championship… It just was not my year. Dean [Wilson] rode incredible and congrats to [Luke] Clout. I was riding with him on the sunny coast a lot before my injury – he is riding phenomenal and deserves this win. Congrats to Honda, Yarrive [Konsky] and everybody for getting this championship with Dean. I will be back to try to get six next year."

The excerpt above confirms his injury and intention to chase glory in Australia again at the conclusion of 2024. Brayton had won five consecutive titles before this term – he ended winless across the three-round series. Dean Wilson, his teammate, is the new SX1 champion.