Justin Barcia Sidelined, Crash | News

Justin Barcia of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing will sit out today's SuperMotocross World Championship playoff in Concord, North Carolina, after a crash in free practice on Friday, September 06. GASGAS jumped to social media this morning to confirm that their MC 450F pilot is inactive.

"A crash in SMX Playoff one practice yesterday has sidelined Justin Barcia today in Charlotte. The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing rider will play it safe and delay his racing return for one more week – see you back on track in Texas, Bam!"

Barcia was 10th in the first free practice session and ninth in the second, underling his pace in what was his return from multiple knee injuries sustained in the first half of 2024 Pro Motocross. '51' was eventually ranked in 14th in the final 450MX championship standings after missing the final six rounds.