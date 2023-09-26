Justin Barcia Reveals Los Angeles Injuries | News

Justin Barcia of Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing experienced the highs and lows of the sport in Los Angeles on Saturday night, as he went from hero to zero in 450SMX moto one. Barcia briefly led before a vicious fall that prompted a red flag – it was obvious that he was uncomfortable whilst being attended to by the medics. Now, more than forty-eight hours on, the extent of his injuries have been shared via the following extract on social media.

"Shit happens! We don't know why but it all happens for a reason. Definitely down but not out! I am beyond excited for 2024. Currently I have a few broken ribs, a bad broken collarbone, a beat-up lung and a bit of air in my chest. Once the air clears its way out then we can get surgery and on the recovery train. Thanks for all the support."

Most concerning there is the broken collarbone, simply because he experienced so much trouble with the collarbone that he broke in Nashville in April. The good news is that Anaheim 1 is 102 days away and so there is less urgency to hop aboard his MC 450F. When he can return, the priority will be uncovering the form that carried him to the East Rutherford victory in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Barcia was very strong prior to his season-ending injury.

Barcia signed a two-year extension with the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team earlier in the year, so his future is secure. There is little to be worried about on that front. Pierce Brown will also return for the final year of his deal – Ryder DiFrancesco will be a new addition to the team that is still searching for that elusive supercross title.