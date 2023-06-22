Justin Barcia Provides Injury Update | News

Justin Barcia of the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing squad has provided yet another update on the injury that he suffered at the Nashville stop of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, which was run on April 29. Barcia has not hopped back on his MC 450F yet and that is astounding. No one would have believed that back in April – it was first thought that he had only broken his collarbone and would make it back for round one of 2023 Pro Motocross.

It was soon revealed that he had broken two ribs and his right shoulder, in addition to that collarbone. To make matters worse, the plate that was surgically inserted broke without prompt and an additional surgery was required. It now transpires that a rare infection caused the plate to break and so, at long last, it appears that the road to full fitness is less foggy. An excerpt from the most recent update that '51' shared can be found below, as well as the full video.

"A little over two weeks out of my second surgery. We did a culture and it came back positive for an infection, so we believe that the first surgery I had an infection and the bone did not heal very good. That is why it was flexing and broke the plate. This second is one is doing really good. The x-rays show that everything is doing good and healing good. I am not going to be able to get back on the bike for another few weeks, so this has definitely been the hardest… It's weird to say the hardest injury. Mentally, it has been difficult."

With Michael Mosiman sidelined whilst he recovers from shoulder surgery and Pierce Brown rebuilding after his broken hand, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing have been represented by a fill-in rider in the form of Caden Braswell. Braswell was initially acquired to compete in the first four rounds, but his stint with the team was extended after his first top-ten finish at High Point.