Justin Barcia on Daytona | Vital MX Interview 2

Justin Barcia on a luckless, but positive, night at the Daytona International Speedway.

LewisPhillips
3/6/2023 8:27am
2023 Daytona Supercross Justin Barcia.jpg?VersionId=9ZAY07.J52qYYDsUSq7dGq

Justin Barcia of Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing has had a rather successful season, despite the fact that the results sheet doesn't quite paint that picture. Poor luck has followed Barcia across 2023 Monster Energy Supercross and, unfortunately, Daytona was no different. There were a handful of highs and lows, but he ultimately ended in fourth (his best result since round two) and had the quickest lap of the main event.

 

 

Magoofan
1 hour ago

Barcia = "I broke Jason"

Anderson on Twitter soon  =   

Vital members = 

 