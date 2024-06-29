Julien Beaumer's Injury Update | News

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Julien Beaumer has been cleared of further injury after a hard crash in the second moto at Southwick, round five of 2024 Pro Motocross, where he appeared to be knocked out on lap one. Beaumer was carted off on the medic's mule but was later spotted engaged in conversation with team personnel in the paddock. Beaumer stated that following in a KTM Factory Racing statement.

"It was a tough first moto. I crashed in the first turn and then made a good comeback, but crashed late in the moto again and lost my goggles. I made a bad start in moto two, then unfortunately got tagged by another rider as I went down and was run over. I spent some time in the medical unit, but am happy to be healthy, so we will see the neurologist this week and see if we're able to race next weekend."

Beaumer has been anonymous but effective in 2024 Pro Motocross. Scoring just four points at Southwick caused him to fall from ninth to 11th in the championship standings, unfortunately, but he had ended in the top ten in all but one moto through the first four rounds. Beaumer is still in the initial phase of a two-year deal with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

A head issue must be monitored in the coming days before a decision is made about his status for RedBud this coming weekend. No matter whether he races or not, Beaumer is in no danger of dropping out of a seeded position before the SuperMotocross events in September. Ninth is where he runs in the combined points, a whopping 114 points clear of the cutoff point.