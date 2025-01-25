Monster Energy Kawasaki has confirmed that Jorge Prado dislocated his shoulder in a hard crash that occurred in the first timed session at Anaheim 2, round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Prado, who still set the 14th fastest time in the session, has withdrawn from the event, as expected.

"Following a crash during the first qualifying session, Jorge Prado has dislocated his shoulder and will sit out the night show at Anaheim 2."

Jorge Prado sits 12th in the 450SX championship standings after two rounds; a 12th at Anaheim 2 was a season-best result.

There will be additional updates on his status in the coming days.