Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jorge Prado will be absent for Glendale and most likely the remainder of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. During timed qualifying in Anaheim 2, we saw the Spaniard exit the track during a crash that landed him in the protection nets at the end of the track's longest rhythm lane. During the incident, Prado sustained a dislocated shoulder, which the medical crew was able to quickly put back into place. Scans at the Alpinestars medic unit were a bit inconclusive, leading to the rider and team choosing to sit out the night's racing program and seek further clarification on the condition of Prado's shoulder.

Initially, the team and Prado's demeanor seemed positive about the condition of his shoulder but after further evaluation and opinions this week, it's been deemed that surgery is required. With the team having locked Jorge down on a three-year deal plus further options, it's clear the rider marks a long-term investment by the team, and caution with his condition and long-term health are a priority.

The messaging from the Kawasaki racing organization is short and to the point:

"Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jorge Prado will undergo surgery to repair a shoulder injury sustained at Anaheim 2. Further updates on his recovery and timeline will be provided as soon as information becomes available." - Kawasaki PR.