Unfortunate news has just been shared by Jordon Smith of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Smith took to social media to reveal that he sprained his wrist and injured his thumb in a crash that occurred last week. There is currently no timeline on his return, as he states in the statement below, but it does seem that he will be back before the end of the current term.

"Well not the news I am wanting to share today. I had a crash while practicing last week that resulted in a wrist sprain and an injury to my UCL in my thumb. One of my main goals for this outdoor season was to be there for every single moto, so this is a big disappointment. Not exactly sure the timetable to be back on the bike at this time, but I will definitely be missing the next few rounds of @ProMotocross. The goal at this point is to be back to 100% for the @SuperMotocross playoff races and make a run at that. Thanks @StarRacingYamaha for having my back! We will be back soon."

Smith has been a revelation since jumping on the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. Following a couple of incredibly difficult seasons, he raced to fourth in the 250SX East standings and is currently eleventh in the 250MX points (with a season-best finish of sixth). This is the second blow for the 'blue' corner in the space of a week, as Justin Cooper was sidelined after a hard fall at the High Point round of Pro Motocross.

This is a developing news story, so additional information will be added as soon as it is available.