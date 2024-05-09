Joey Savatgy, Triumph Split | News

Joey Savatgy is 'on the market' after splitting from Triumph Racing in the early hours of this morning. The news was announced via an official statement from Triumph Motorcycles, who pointed to multiple reasons for the decision.

Savatgy initially signed a two-year deal – one that included a move to 450SMX in 2025 – with the British manufacturer. The TF 450-X will not be prepared for competition in 2025, however, so Savatgy faced the prospect of another term without Monster Energy Supercross. The team petitioned to have him compete in the 250SX regional series, once again, but that did not yield a positive outcome. Ultimately, it has been decided that it would be more beneficial for Savatgy's career to chase a 450F contract than spend another winter on the sidelines.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Triumph Racing for giving me the opportunity to race for the team this year. We were all hoping the AMA rule would be amended to allow me to race 250SX next year, but unfortunately, this did not happen. Triumph knows how hard it was for me to sit out half the season this year, and they were nice enough to give me the option to be released early in order for me to race a full season next year. Thanks again to the whole team and I wish them all the best for the future." – Joey Savatgy

Triumph Racing is expected to compete with Jalek Swoll, Stilez Robertson and Jordon Smith next year. It remains unclear who their fourth rider will be. Savatgy, in contrast, will be announced as a Fire Power Honda rider in due course.