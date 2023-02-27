Joey Savatgy Given All Clear | Injury Update

Joey Savatgy jammed his wrist at round seven of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, Arlington, and it was feared that he had done significant damage. Now, after getting checked up by his local doctor, it has been confirmed that there is nothing broken or fractured. Good news! That doesn't mean that he is completely fine though, as he is still banged up and facing a race against time as the next round of the current campaign beckons. One would think that he's going to be fairly ready once gates drop in Daytona though.

Savatgy is currently ninth in the premier-class championship standings, despite the fact that he pulled a single point in Arlington. Just five points separate him from Christian Craig, the rider in eighth place, but that may not be relevant shortly. '17' is currently operating from underneath the Rick Ware Racing banner, but that deal is meant to expire following Daytona. There were rumors that the program would continue, but it now seems as though that is not the case.

Savatgy confirms the status of his wrist injury via the social media post below and wrote: