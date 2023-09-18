Joey Savatgy Confirms New Deal for 2024 and 2025

Speculation and rumors for weeks, if not months, have pointed to Joey Savatgy locking down a spot with the incoming Triumph Racing (possibly Monster Energy Triumph Racing) and now we have confirmation. Savatgy confirmed on the PulpMX show that he has inked a two-year deal with Triumph Racing, racing 250 Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross in 2024 and then 450 in Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross in 2025.

Due to a point-out rule, Joey Savatgy moved out of the 250 Supercross rules a few years back and has been a 450 guy ever since. However, rules have changed and that point-out rule would no longer have affected Savatgy. However, the AMA will not allow him to drop back down, meaning he is only eligible to race a 250 in Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross Playoffs in 2024.

Joey Savatgy rejoins Bobby Hewitt, who he raced for back in 2014. He'll be alongside Evan Ferry officially, and unofficially it's known that Jalek Swoll will also be on the squad. Expect further team confirmations after October 1st.