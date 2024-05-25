Jo Shimoda Shares Ankle Issue | News

Intrigue has surrounded Jo Shimoda since the conclusion of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, as the Honda HRC star clinched fourth in the season finale and the 250SX West standings. Reports in those hours after the event suggested that he suffered a twisted ankle and fuel was thrown on that fire when he was not seen on an outdoor track that week.

Now, in the pre-season press conference that was hosted prior to the Pro Motocross opener, Shimoda confirmed that he did damage his ankle and is entering 250MX with very limited preparation. It's been well publicized, of course, but Shimoda starts each season slow and so this could highlight that further. Time will tell.

"I twisted my ankle a little bit at the last round and did not have too much time to rest up. I had to do a little bit of testing to know the bike better – I took a full week off and rode just one day, Tuesday, then I will ride today [Thursday]. I feel pretty good. My ankle is healing and I rode good on Tuesday. It should be fine."

Shimoda was third in 2023 Pro Motocross – six points shy of third – and captured three moto victories across the season. A 1-1 scorecard at the final round was undoubtedly his shining moment.