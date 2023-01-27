It is almost unbelievable at this point, but rumors have surfaced that suggest that Jo Shimoda broke his collarbone yesterday and will therefore miss the start of 250SX East. The news was first shared by our peers at Swap Moto Live, who are close with Jo. This is yet another blow for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, who lost Austin Forkner at round one of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross and lost Seth Hammaker (their second rider for the 250SX East campaign) earlier this week.

With Jett Reynolds out until 2023 Pro Motocross begins, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki are left with no riders for 250SX East. Carson Mumford was already drafted in, as a fill-in rider for the injured Forkner in 250SX West, but he too has only just started riding after an injury. We have learned that Chris Blose has spoken to Mitch Payton about a potential fill-in role, but there is nothing concrete there yet. The team is currently represented by Cameron McAdoo in 250SX West, who sits third in the championship standings after two rounds of competition. A rare ray of sunshine.

We will have more on this developing story as more information inevitably breaks.