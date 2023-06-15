Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jett Reynolds was involved in the massive first turn pileup in Thunder Valley, which claimed the likes of Guillem Farres, Tyson Johnson, and more. Initially, Reynolds was seen leaving the track with his shoulder in a sling and has now offered an update on his condition. It sounds like he escaped on the luckier side and will only miss this weekend's upcoming round at High Point, then is set to return for round five at RedBud after the one-weekend break in the schedule. Reynolds is currently racing for a ride, as he doesn't have a contract in place for 2024.
