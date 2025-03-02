TORRANCE, Calif. (February 3, 2025) – Following an injury incurred during Saturday’s Glendale, Arizona, round of AMA Supercross, Honda HRC Progressive rider Jett Lawrence was diagnosed today with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, and he will undergo surgery tomorrow.

Early in the third race at the Glendale Triple Crown, Lawrence dabbed his right foot in a corner to maintain his balance, and immediate pulled off the track in pain. An initial visit to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical unit didn’t reveal any serious injury, but an MRI scan today revealed that Lawrence had suffered a torn ACL, as well as a small tear to his meniscus. He is scheduled to undergo an operation tomorrow morning in Orange County, California.

Having been credited with an eighth-overall result in Glendale, Lawrence currently now sits fifth in the AMA Supercross 450 title chase, but this setback will effectively end his chance of a successful title defense. His recovery prognosis isn’t yet known.

“I found out today that I tore my ACL and am having surgery tomorrow to repair it,” Jett said. “I’m not exactly sure when I’ll be able to return, but rehabbing will be my new fulltime job, so I hope to see you guys as soon as possible! I’m super-bummed to let the fans down, and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

“We’re all absolutely gutted for Jett, as we had high hopes for him winning another Supercross title this season,” added Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “After some misfortune at round 1, his speed has been very impressive, as he scored a main-event win at round 3 and sat in first overall after the first two races at the Glendale Triple Crown. Injuries are a part of racing though, and everyone at Honda is pulling for Jett to have a successful surgery and a good recovery. We know this is just a speedbump and that Jett will be back as strong as ever. In the meantime, we look forward to continuing to provide our full support to our active riders.”

Honda HRC Progressive is back in action this weekend at the Tampa, Florida, AMA Supercross round, with Hunter Lawrence campaigning the 450SX division. The event marks the opening round of the 250SX East series; Chance Hymas will make a late decision on whether to participate, as he continues to recover from his own ACL surgery.