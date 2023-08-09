The Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP is happy to announce that Jeremy Seewer will join the official Kawasaki factory squad for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season.

First gaining international recognition in the MX2 class, Seewer was runner up in the Championship on two occasions before switching to the premier MXGP class at the age of 24.



A racing pedigree that includes 11 visits to the top of the podium as race winner, seven overall GP victories and no less than 28 MXGP podiums is an impressive record for the 29 year old Swiss rider who is determined to secure overall Championship honours in MXGP where he has previously taken the silver medal in 2019, 2020 and again in 2022.



Team Manager of KRT, Antti Pyrhönen commented: “On behalf of KRT I want to express how excited we are to have Jeremy on board for 2024. Romain Febvre has shown that the factory KX450-SR is a race winning machine and we are sure it is capable of winning the Championship. With Jeremy as part of KRT in 2024 we have a formidable rider line up and a very real prospect to achieve our goal of overall Championship success."



Race Planning Manager for Kawasaki Motors Europe, Steve Guttridge, concluded: “For sure Jeremy will add to the momentum that the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP has achieved recently. To win at the highest level of motocross is a big ask. For 2024, Kawasaki with KRT will have two top riders able to race for regular podiums and fight for that coveted MXGP Championship title.”