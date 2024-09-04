Jeremy Martin Out for Remainder of Supercross | NEWS

The ClubMX team will be a single-man effort for the upcoming East region race, as Jeremy Martin's #6 Yamaha YZ250F will be set idle. The following press release offers up a vague description of why Martin will be sitting out the remainder of the season, citing his health and expectations not being met. A rumor floating around is he may be dealing with some concussion symptoms, either way, it's good to see rider's prioritizing their future health over some results in the short term. Get well soon Jeremy!

CHESTERFIELD, SC – April 9, 2024: Jeremy Martin and the team have mutually decided it would be best to sit out the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season for complications from his crash earlier this season. It's not a particularly difficult decision because the health of the rider always takes precedence over anything else. With a turbulent start to the season, Martin has not met his personal expectations to this point and is well aware of the risks if he tried to continue at less than one hundred percent.

Jeremy Martin: “I am incredibly disappointed to have to make this decision but when it comes to my health and my future, it is the right move. I struggled having to tell the team, but they were completely supportive knowing everything that I have gone through.”

Brandon Haas (Team Owner): “These situations are never easy for the rider or the team because you are not sure if you are getting the entire story on the health side of things. The racer always wants to compete, and Jeremy is one of the toughest competitors the sport has ever seen. When it comes right down to it, he has helped our program grow in so many ways, it only makes sense to support him in any decision he makes.”

Octopi Media

Martin has amassed 87 podiums, 32 wins, and 2 championships in his illustrious career and has been a role model to countless racers that have followed in his footsteps. His easy-going demeanor and upfront communication have made him a real asset for his growing team. Now we will all take a deep breath and see what the future holds for the famed #6.

Follow him on Instagram: @jeremymartin6 and ClubMX: @clubmx