Jeremy Coker, Triumph Announce Deal | News

Triumph Racing America is excited to welcome Jeremy Coker as its new General Manager. Renowned for his extensive experience in team management, Coker brings a wealth of expertise to the Triumph brand. The 35-year-old will utilise this experience to develop Triumph’s amateur, contingency, and off-road programmes, in addition to overseeing the efforts of the Triumph Factory Racing team competing in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

With 15 years of experience in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross paddocks, Coker has enjoyed an incredibly successful career. In 2014, he joined Star Racing as a mechanic and later that year he progressed to an in-house role as Engine Technician while assisting with motorcycle R&D. After being appointed as Crew Chief for 2019 and 2020, Jeremy became Team Manager from 2021 until the end of the 2024 season. During his time at Star Racing, the team achieved remarkable success, securing 14 titles.

Coker’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Triumph prepares for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship, set to begin in just over four weeks. His championship-winning expertise and history of building successful teams will be instrumental in shaping Triumph’s future in off-road racing.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America: “I am very excited to join the Triumph family. This opportunity is something I have worked towards my entire life. I intend to put my heart and soul into building a programme that every top rider and up-and-coming rider wants to be a part of. I am looking forward to growing with Triumph Factory Racing together, as they are only one year into their dirt bike side of motorcycle racing. I joined this program because I believe that the Triumph family and I can create a true masterpiece. We have a big challenge that lies ahead of us, but with the team that they have assembled already, I believe we will achieve greatness together and the sky is the limit.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles: “Signing someone of Jeremy’s calibre to oversee our American racing efforts builds on the solid foundation that we have put in place over the last couple of years. Jeremy’s progression with his previous teams, and the success that he has built there will allow us to improve our SuperMotocross operation, whilst building out our amateur support and contingency programmes. These will be crucial steps to ensuring that we are building talent for the future, whilst delivering at the highest levels of racing. I’m excited to see how Jeremy’s leadership is going to help define the progression of Triumph Racing in America, and we all welcome him to our team!”