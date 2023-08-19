Jeffrey Herlings Breaks Collarbone | News 6

Jeffrey Herlings ruled out of home Grand Prix, round sixteen of current term.

LewisPhillips
8/19/2023
Press Release (August 19, Saturday)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will not take part in the Grand Prix of the Netherlands – round sixteen of nineteen in 2023 MXGP – after an innocuous fall in Free Practice at Arnhem this morning led to a fracture of his right collarbone.

The luckless MXGP record-setter hit the sand at the new Dutch venue during the opening session. The relatively slow-speed tumble saw Herlings nursing his right collarbone and a fracture was quickly suspected. #84 was reluctant to disappoint his home fans but decided to seek further consultation with his personal doctor and had to withdraw from participation for the rest of the weekend. After more checks the breakage was confirmed.

The injury is the second for the popular racer this season in what has otherwise been a milestone campaign for the 28-year-old when he burst the seventeen-year-old record for the biggest amount of Grand Prix victories in the history of the sport.

Grands Prix in Turkey, Italy and Great Britain remain in September with the 76th Motocross of Nations at Ernee, France at the beginning of October.

header-lucas
WCRider
2 hours ago

This is not a luckless at this point. Phillip, you said that his ego is his strength but his ego is also his biggest weakness. Sometimes you just need to swallow your pride and trust the process. That being said, this is why I never could considered Jeffrey as one of the best racer of the history. Having the capacity to take big hits and stay in one piece is a underestimated skill but one of the most important in my opinion

2
c50 F7BF2FA5 E414 447C A8D8 3DB8D12F5291 1611513481
kylemenz1
3 hours ago

This guy needs to drink more milk or something!  He wasn’t joking when he said “I’m build like a gingerbread man”

2