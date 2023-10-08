Multi-time Australian Champion and racer, Jay Wilson, is finally getting his crack at racing in the Pro Motocorss series. Currently a racer and development rider in Japan for Yamaha / YMC, the Australian has won every moto so far in the 2023 IA1 450 Championship in the All-Japan Motocross Championship. During a break in their season, Wilson has been taken on by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team to race the final three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship aboard Eli Tomac's vacant YZ450F.

It's not only a great opportunity for Wilson to get some racing in at such a high level, but a great chance for the team itself to get more feedback aboard the new YZ450F in the US, as so far all their Pro Motocross feedback is coming from Dylan Ferrandis, who has somewhat struggled at points in the season and is also set to leave the team at the end of the 2023 SuperMotocross Championship. Good luck Jay!

MARIETTA, Ga. – August 10, 2023 – Monster Energy Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce that Jay Wilson will join Dylan Ferrandis and fill in for the injured Eli Tomac at the remaining three rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship, part of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

The 29-year-old from Australia brings with him a wealth of experience. In addition to being a Junior World Motocross Champion, he has multiple national motocross and Supercross titles in Australia and New Zealand. Last year he and his family moved to Japan for a role with Yamaha as a racer and development rider, where Wilson enjoyed a stellar debut season in the All-Japan Motocross Championship. He won 15 of 16 motos aboard the YZ250F for a dominant title campaign in the 2022 IA2 250cc Championship, and this year has moved up to the 450 class with the new Yamaha Factory Innovation Team. He now looks forward to making his debut in the Pro Motocross Championship during the last three rounds of the 2023 season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team before resuming his championship run in Japan.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re happy to have Jay come in for the final three outdoor rounds. He brings with him a lot of experience, and it will be great to have his feedback and two riders again on the 450 team to help keep moving our program forward.”

Jay Wilson – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I had the opportunity to come to the U.S. during the summer break to do some testing and development work for Star Racing. With my season going very well so far in Japan, we thought this could be a cool chance for me to also race the final three rounds of the American outdoors.

“My focus this trip is supporting the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and their riders, but to combine that with racing here is a dream come true. The guys at YMUS and YMC have been incredibly supportive and accommodating of us, so I’m excited to share my knowledge and expertise with the team and to race alongside them this weekend.”