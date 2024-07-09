Jason Anderson Sidelined | News

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson will skip the first SuperMotocross World Championship playoff in Concord, North Carolina, after a hard crash in Friday's free practice session. Anderson took part in the timed qualification sessions earlier today, in an attempt to determine his condition, but ultimately realized that it was impossible to compete.

"Monster Energy Kawasaki team rider Jason Anderson will sit out SuperMotocross playoff one due to a practice crash on Friday. Stay tuned for further updates."

Anderson was one of the most consistent stars in the SuperMotocross World Championship: he raced in every round of Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross. '21' was seeded into the playoffs in third. This news is a crushing blow to Kawasaki, who will have no factory riders in the 450SMX division. Fredrik Noren (qualified in 17th) and Shane McElrath (12th) will be on KX450 riders in competition.

Justin Cooper was the fastest qualifier in 450SMX, with Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence in tow. The first main event will begin at 03:00pm EST.