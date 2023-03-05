Jason Anderson to Miss Final Two Rounds of 2023 AMA Supercross Series | Pro Motocross Season in Jeopardy

Monster Energy Kawasaki is set to race the final two rounds of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with just Adam Cianciarulo, as Jason Anderson will be sitting out the final races of the series. On top of that, Anderson's Pro Motocross series is now in jeopardy as he's listed as a week-to-week situation for that series. According to Jason's own social media post, he sustained a non-displaced fracture of C5 and C6 vertebrae in his neck during a practice crash last week, which has just now been properly diagnosed. Get well soon Ando.