Jalek Swoll out of 250SX East | Supercross News

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki was the first team to be hit by a flurry of injuries, now Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is working through a bit of a rough patch. Husqvarna Motorcycles just confirmed that Jalek Swoll underwent surgery today to repair a broken bone in his arm, which he sustained in a practice incident on Saturday.

"Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider Jalek Swoll has successfully undergone surgery this morning to repair a broken bone in his arm sustained during a practice crash on Friday in Florida. @JS352 who was slated to compete in the @SupercrossLIVEl 250SX Eastern Regional Championship will miss the opening round next Saturday, February 4 in Houston, Texas. Details of his recovery time have not yet been determined."

Swoll was tenth in 250SX West last season, with a season-best finish of fifth in Anaheim 2, and is in the final year of his contract with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Speaking of which, the team does not have any riders pegged for 250SX East at the time of writing.