Italy Announce MXoN Squad | News

Mattia Guadagnini, Andrea Adamo and Andrea Bonacorsi will strive to replicate Team Italy's podium finish when the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations fires into life on the first weekend of October. Italy was the last of the contenders to finalize a line-up but released the news in a motivated message in the early hours of this morning.

Andrea Adamo was the obvious pick for the MX2 spot. The reigning world champion has fought bike set-up with his KTM 250 SX-F across the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship but remains in contention for a spot inside of the top five in his championship standings. Ferruccio Zanchi, HRC's sole MX2 entrant, is the only other capable Italian in the MX2 division: he sits 10th in the points.

Mattia Guadagnini – 13th in the MXGP championship standings – will operate in the MXGP role aboard a Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 450. Guadagnini has not finished in the top five at all in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship but has ended in seventh in three motos this year. Andrea Bonacorsi – eight points ahead of Guadagnini in the classification – will race in Open.

Adamo and Bonacorsi helped Italy to third at the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Alberto Forato, who featured on the team last season, is a reserve on this occasion. Forato's missed much of this year with multiple injuries but raced the last four Grands Prix with a recent finish of sixth in one moto. It is worth noting that is better than Guadagnini and Bonacorsi have scored this year.