It was a shock to all when Dylan Ferrandis took a while to move after that brutal crash in the main event in Houston, round four of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. It was a scary situation and understandably all of the fans inside of the NRG Stadium erupted when he stood on his feet. Now, two days on from the incident, Yamaha confirmed that there are no broken bones, but he will be out for a while.

"The Frenchman was battling inside the top 10 and unfortunately crashed hard early in the race, drawing out the red flag. Ferrandis was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and, thankfully, was okay. He will seek further evaluation, and an update on his return will follow at a later date."

Adding to that, the team manager of the 450SX wing of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Jeremy Coker, shared his own perspective in the following quote.

"Unfortunately, it's part of the sport, but to see one of your guys crash the way Dylan did and to see him lying there was pretty tough. Fortunately, when I got to him, he was able to open his eyes and looked at me and said my name, and it was a huge relief to see him stand up and walk away."

There is no word on when Dylan Ferrandis could potentially return, but expect everyone in 'blue' to proceed with caution. It was a serious concussion and, therefore, it will take some time for him to ride again. Fingers crossed that he will be able to return to the fold soon enough.