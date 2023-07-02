INJURY | Nick Romano to Sit Out Entire 2023 Racing Season

After a vague announcement that Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Nick Romano would miss the beginning of the 2023 250 East Region of the Monster Energy Supercross series, the new has gotten a bit worse. Romano has just announced via his social media that he has incurred further injury, and this one will take him out for not only Supercross in 2023, but also the entire 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He further explains why he missed the opening round at Houston, due to a shoulder separation that happened in a training incident on January 3rd. This, however, isn't the reason he's missing further racing, as he had returned to riding and training recently. While back on the track last week, he blew his ACL and Meniscus in one of his knees. Not from a crash, but just a dab/catching of his leg. He will undergo surgery this week and begin his road to recovery.

This leaves the Monster Energy Star Yamaha 250 squad with Levi Kitchen, Stilez Robertson, Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith, and Nate Thrasher for the remainder of both 250 regions. Come the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, they will be joined by Guillem Farres and potentially Daxton Bennick.

Octopi Media

Get well soon Nick. For his complete announcement, check the Instagram post below.