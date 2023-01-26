Injury News | No Anaheim 2 for Marvin Musquin

Unfortunately, Marvin Musquin of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad will not feature on the start line at this weekend's round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series in Anaheim. Musquin crashed whilst practicing for San Diego, the previous round, and injured his wrist, but has not seen sufficient improvement to consider a return at Anaheim 2.

Musquin fell over a week ago now yet, despite that fact, there has not been any clarification on that extent of his injury. It is rumored that he has garnered multiple opinions, yet KTM have simply mentioned that he is expected to "at least miss the next few rounds of the season." Vague for a wrist injury that was sustained more than a week ago, no?

Thankfully, Musquin shed more of a light on his injury in his quote. "To have this injury that happened last Wednesday practicing this early in the season is not ideal," he commented. "You prepare yourself for three months and to only race one race at Anaheim and get hurt is obviously disappointing. Right now all that I can do is wait and do everything I can to heal. There is bone bruising and a bad sprain, but the time that I will be out for is a little bit unknown. I'll go by feeling, day after day, week after week, and see how it goes. That's all I can do right now."

It is a shame for Musquin to miss time in what is expected to be his final term in Monster Energy Supercross, as he is surely desperate for redemption after a mediocre race at Anaheim 1. The fact that '25' reached the finish line in twelfth was not a true representation of his speed, as he actually qualified in third and was on the board across both timed sessions. For whatever reason, however, it did not come together in the main event.