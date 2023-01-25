Injured | Seth Hammaker

Mitch Payton's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team faces another setback in 2023, as Seth Hammaker sustained an injury and will sit out the 250 East region of the Monster Energy Supercross series. Hammaker's injury is serious enough to require surgery on both his arm and wrist, set for this upcoming Friday. We'll await more news on the severity of the damage but as of now, we'd say he's likely to be back for the Pro Motocross season. We do wonder if this will change the PC team's approach with fill-in rider Carson Mumford, maybe place him on East coast for a full series run alongside Jo Shimoda? We'll wait and see.