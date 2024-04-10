Infront Confirm Ironman’s MXoN | News

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be run at Ironman Raceway on the weekend of October 04, 2025. The event, heavily rumored for some time, will mark the fourth time that the MXoN has landed on American soil in the last 20 years. RedBud has hosted it twice (2018 and 2022) and Budds Creek just once (2007).

"We are proud to bring the 78th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to the USA in 2025," said David Luongo. "We will head to the fantastic Ironman Raceway, renowned for its challenging layout and rich history in the American Motocross. It will mark a new step in the outstanding collaboration Infront Moto Racing has with MX Sports. In this respect I want to thank Carrie Russel Coombs, Davey Coombs, Tim Cotter from MX Sports and all their team for turning this mutual project into life. I would like also to thank the city of Crawfordsville representative for supporting this event that will bring all the eyes and interest of the international motocross community to the region.

"The MXoN is always a special event where riders don’t just compete for themselves but for their nations," he continued. "The pride, emotion and intensity that comes with this race is something you can feel in the air. We are expecting an unforgettable atmosphere, with American fans and fans from all over the world coming together to celebrate this amazing sport. Thank you to everyone involved and we cannot wait to see you all at Ironman Raceway for what promises to be one of the most exciting and memorable editions of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations."

Davey Coombs of MX Sports Pro Racing echoed those thoughts in the press conference today. "I have been a lifelong fan of the Motocross of Nations, going back to the very early days of Team USA. When our parents Dave and Rita Coombs hosted a 125cc U.S. Grand Prix in 1987, their ultimate goal was to one day host the Motocross of Nations. It did not quite work out in my dad's lifetime, but we remained enthusiastic supporters when other great U.S tracks like Unadilla, Budds Creek, Thunder Valley and most recently RedBud got their shot. Finally, with the support of Infront and the entire community of Crawfordsville, Indiana, as well as all of our fellow promoters of AMA Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross, the FIM and the AMA, it is our chance to host this epic event. The bar has been set high by all of the previous MXoN races in America, and we look forward to setting it even higher next October at Ironman Raceway."

The 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is currently being run over at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom for the first time since 2017. Qualification will happen tomorrow, October 04. Gate pick for that has been determined by a ballot today.