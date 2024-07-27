Husqvarna's MXGP Commitment | News

The following press release is from our friends at Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Husqvarna Factory Racing is delighted to announce the extension of its successful partnership with Nestaan-MX. The new multi-year contract will see Nestaan-MX continue as "Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing" in the FIM Motocross World Championship, ensuring an exciting future for both organisations.

Under the leadership of dedicated team manager Rasmus Jorgensen - who is now in his fifth year with the team - Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is currently enjoying a fantastic season with MX2 riders Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen, as well as Mattia Guadagnini in MXGP.

De Wolf and Coenen currently occupy the top two spots of the MX2 championship with a combined nine wins from thirteen championship rounds so far. Furthermore, a combined tally of fifteen podiums between current MX2 Red Plate holder Kay de Wolf and second-placed Lucas Coenen, means Husqvarna currently leads the manufacturers' standings by sixty-six points.

Husqvarna Factory Racing is excited about the continued collaboration with Nestaan-MX, under the ownership of Kay Hennekens, and the expert leadership of Rasmus Jorgensen who has been instrumental in driving the team’s success on and off track.

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): "It is a big honour for us to continue writing this story with the Husqvarna brand. Our relationship with the factory has only grown in the last five years, and this is another big milestone for us. 2024 is going really well so far, with excellent support from Kay and all of our partners. I want to thank Kay for his leadership, all my crew members and also all the management at the Pierer Mobility AG as well. Our team is young, but I feel we have set high standards. The plan is to keep pushing for 2025 and beyond. I’m very excited!"

Pit Beirer (Motorsports Director): “We are more than happy to keep Nestaan onboard and continue to push for wins, points and podiums. This partnership extension reinforces the shared vision of Husqvarna Factory Racing and Nestaan-MX, focusing on continued success and the development of future champions. Both teams are excited to build on their established foundation and look forward to achieving new heights together."