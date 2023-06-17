Hunter Lawrence has just been penalized at the fourth fixture on 2023 Pro Motocross schedule, High Point, as the AMA deemed that he jumped on a red-cross flag and so action was necessary. The AMA stripped him of seven points, so he was handed eighteen points (in line with fourth place). There will not be any changes to the results, despite the fact that the AMA made a brief alteration to the sheets, and therefore Lawrence keeps his streak of overall victories.

This is not overly important – Lawrence is still the championship leader and twenty-eight points ahead of his closest competitor. There has been no official comment made by either Hunter Lawrence or the AMA. This developing news story will be updated, if necessary.