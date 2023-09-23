Hunter Lawrence of Honda HRC has withdrawn from this evening's SuperMotocross finale in Los Angeles, Southern California, following a series of unfortunate events inside of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Lawrence was already in some pain after a crash in free practice yesterday, then another incident in the second timed session caused him additional discomfort. The news was confirmed via the official Honda account on social media.

"Unfortunately, Hunter Lawrence will not take part in tonight's motos at the Los Angeles SuperMotocross round. The reigning AMA Motocross 250 champ and 250SX East champ was already banged up from a hard fall in free practice yesterday. Then in today's second timed qualifying session, he landed wrong from a jump and aggravated his back to the extent that he's in too much pain to race. Get well soon Hunta, and great job on an amazing season."

Lawrence was the lead 250SMX rider and one of three stars in a winner-takes-all situation. Now, it will be a straight shootout between Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan. Although this marks the end of the racing season in the United States, one must now question his status for the upcoming Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in France. That event will be run on the weekend of October 08.