Houston Live Stream | Supercross Watch Guide

2023 Monster Energy Supercross has gone east for the first time, as the NRG Stadium in Houston is set to play host round four (or five officially) of the series. The campaign roared into life at the previous stop in Anaheim, Southern California, as the championship standings tightened up considerably in the 450SX class. Momentum has truly shifted and there is no clear frontrunner in 250SX East yet, so there are plenty of reasons to tune into the action from Texas. How can you do that? Useful information is below, no matter where you are in the world, so read the text below and jump across to social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram).

United States Viewers

Viewers inside of the United States will be able to watch the action via Peacock (that will be a consistent option through every round). If you want to watch the event live, streaming is the only option. The night show starts at 05:00pm PST and 08:00pm EST.

Octopi Media

Additionally, the 'Race Day Live' program will be broadcast on Peacock from 11:30pm PST and 02:30pm EST. 'Race Day Live' will show the daytime qualifying sessions, as in years past, plus interviews with the various personalities in the paddock.

European Viewers

Viewers in Europe will be able to watch the night show via the 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that is set to broadcast Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX rounds around the world. The night show will start at 01:00am in the United Kingdom and 02:00am across mainland Europe. The 'Race Day Live' show will be run on the same pass, and start at 07:30pm in the UK and 08:30pm in Europe.

Australasian Viewers

Viewers in Australasia will be able to watch Anaheim 1 via the same 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that's mentioned above. It is a premium product that is easy to use. How will the timings work for fans on that continent? The night show will kick off at 12:00am on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, and 02:00am in Auckland, New Zealand. 'Race Day Live' will run at 06:30am in Australia and 08:30am in New Zealand, based on time zones in those aforementioned cities.

