Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing has just completed their line-up for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship, as the acquisition of Guillem Farres has been announced. Farres was decked out in Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing colors prior to the agreement. The length of the contract is undefined, but the verbiage in the official announcement indicates that it is for one year.

Farres was a diamond in the rough when he was gifted a tryout with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing at round ten of 2022 Pro Motocross – he was actually meant to sign a contract with F&H Racing Kawasaki Team on that weekend and bet on himself by turning his back on that opportunity. A season-best ranking of sixth earned him a 'blue' deal for the current term, but injuries stopped him from making his supercross debut and so he did not reappear until 2023 Pro Motocross.

8-5-6-8 moto scores across the first two rounds stole headlines once again, but a broken arm at Thunder Valley meant that he fell off the radar. Enough had been done to gain the attention of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad, fortunately, and now there is a roadmap for him to follow. This deal will also give him access to the training facility that Aldon Baker operates.

Husqvarna Motorcycles

"I am really happy to be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for this upcoming season," Farres said in a team statement. "I am also super excited to start this new chapter of my career after a tough year due to injuries. Now, I am fully healed and ready to get on the new bike. I cannot wait to get started at the Baker's Factory – it is an honor to be part of such a legendary program with Aldon [Baker] and all the guys."

"Guillem caught our eye in 2022 when he came to the US for a couple of races," reaffirmed Nathan Ramsey (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager). "Then when he started the 2023 Pro Motocross series, he once again showed signs of great speed and potential. He has a great attitude and work ethic, which I believe will lead to great things in the future. The sky is the limit for Guillem, and we are happy to welcome him to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

Farres will sit alongside RJ Hampshire and Casey Cochran in the FC 250 portion of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad. Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig return on multi-year deals to pilot FC 450s.